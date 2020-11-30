Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

ETN stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

