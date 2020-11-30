Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

