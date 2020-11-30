Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 36,997 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,352,920 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $46.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

