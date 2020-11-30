Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 130,030 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,030 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after buying an additional 585,139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

AAL stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.