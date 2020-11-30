Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

JHML stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

