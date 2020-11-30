Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $4,003,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 350.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 89,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 69,861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32.

