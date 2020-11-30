Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) versus Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Head to Head Comparison

Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Jutal Offshore Oil Services pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 3 5 0 2.63

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $9.93, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Risk & Volatility

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 1.00% 9.51% 7.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $241.69 million 1.30 $52.01 million $1.32 5.27

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and real-time inventory management software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names. It serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

