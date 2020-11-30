JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 294,158 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,583,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.41% of Lazard worth $116,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $37.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.