JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,469,331 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,721,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $144,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,136,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $243,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $222,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.81 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

