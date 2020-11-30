JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Ulta Beauty worth $122,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 593,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $281.29 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day moving average is $224.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

