JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Ulta Beauty worth $122,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 593,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $281.29 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day moving average is $224.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.70.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
