JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 705,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.88% of PulteGroup worth $107,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Seeyond lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.2% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 108,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

