JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $134.55 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.27% of Portland General Electric worth $134,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSE POR opened at $42.57 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

