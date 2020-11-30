JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 88,365 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $107,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 72.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $84,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 129.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

