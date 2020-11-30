JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 168,782 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.01% of Signature Bank worth $132,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.12. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

