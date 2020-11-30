Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $164,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

