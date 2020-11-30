Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $120,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

