Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Equity Investment Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

