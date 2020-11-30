Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) & Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Financial Contrast

Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) and Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jardine Strategic and Jacobs Engineering Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A Jacobs Engineering Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus price target of $115.73, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Jacobs Engineering Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jacobs Engineering Group is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Dividends

Jardine Strategic pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Jacobs Engineering Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Jacobs Engineering Group pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jacobs Engineering Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Jacobs Engineering Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.65 $2.18 billion N/A N/A Jacobs Engineering Group $12.74 billion 1.08 $847.98 million $5.05 20.96

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Jacobs Engineering Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Jacobs Engineering Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A Jacobs Engineering Group 4.11% 12.25% 5.78%

Risk and Volatility

Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering Group beats Jardine Strategic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions segment provides cybersecurity, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration, and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies, as well as various aerospace, automotive, and telecom customers. The People & Places Solutions segment offers data analytics, artificial intelligence and automation, and software development solutions, as well as digitally-driven consulting, planning, architecture, and program management solutions. The company also offers engineering, design, and architectural services; construction services for wind-tunnel and water design-build projects; construction management services; and operations and maintenance services. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

