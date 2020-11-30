iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,369,000 after buying an additional 157,804 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $95.67 on Monday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

