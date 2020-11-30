iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,291,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.