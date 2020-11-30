Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

