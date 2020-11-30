Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Critical Review

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Invent Ventures has a beta of 11.49, meaning that its stock price is 1,049% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invent Ventures and Lantronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lantronix $59.88 million 2.06 -$10.74 million ($0.04) -108.00

Invent Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantronix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Lantronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invent Ventures and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A Lantronix -17.93% -1.50% -1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invent Ventures and Lantronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantronix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lantronix has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.17%. Given Lantronix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Summary

Lantronix beats Invent Ventures on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management. It also offers system on module, single board computer, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development, as well as xPrintServer. In addition, the company's REM products include out-of-band management, console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that provide remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms. Further, its SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. The company offers its products through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, online retailers, and original equipment manufacturers; and an e-commerce site for direct sales. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

