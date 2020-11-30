INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) versus Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Head-To-Head Survey

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shin-Etsu Chemical and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 1 1 0 2.50 INTERSERVE PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 19.74% 11.04% 9.39% INTERSERVE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.20 billion 4.79 $2.89 billion $1.70 24.02 INTERSERVE PLC/ADR $3.88 billion 0.00 -$176.46 million N/A N/A

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats INTERSERVE PLC/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in smartphones, personal computers, electronic devices, data centers, and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, and sensor light sources. It offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, power generators, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. The company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction and civil engineering works, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum assembling equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure. Its Equipment Services segment designs, hires, and sells formwork, falsework, and related access equipment. The company also engages in the property management, development, rental, and leasing activities; management of five community rehabilitation companies; pension trustee activities; fitting out and refurbishment of offices and other buildings; equipment hire and sales activities; rental of plant and machinery; and provision of transport and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it offers healthcare, vocational training, welfare-to-work, employment, probation and rehabilitation, contract and window cleaning, catering, defense sector and industrial support, asbestos, supply, security manpower and support, manned guarding security, mechanical and electrical engineering, army training estate, personnel and management, fire suppression and detection system, insurance, education, and building maintenance services. Further, the company provides oil-field maintenance, fabrication, and construction services; support services for integration of disabled people into cleaning contracts and the transport sector; operational and financial services to PFI/PPP projects; management/maintenance services for slough borough council; management/maintenance services for MoD; and solutions for building/infrastructure projects. Additionally, it offers mechanical, electrical, and engineering services; and acts as a trustee. The company was formerly known as Tilbury Douglas Plc and changed its name to Interserve Plc in February 2001. Interserve Plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Twyford, the United Kingdom.

