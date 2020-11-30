International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after buying an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after buying an additional 597,033 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 688,057 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Paper by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 841,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

