Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $757,728.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $757,728.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,755,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,334,988.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $797,700.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,497,312.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $740,880.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $717,408.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $703,728.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $5,835,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

