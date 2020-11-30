Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $1,349,950.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,349,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,352 shares in the company, valued at $18,604,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NTLA opened at $39.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.59. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Summer Street began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.