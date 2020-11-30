Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Sells $1,805,928.00 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,805,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

YETI stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in YETI by 82.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 47.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in YETI by 8.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

