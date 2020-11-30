Insider Selling: Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,861,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,166.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erwan Faiveley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Erwan Faiveley sold 32,000 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,306,240.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,732,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $3,085,185.00.

Wabtec stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. Wabtec Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

