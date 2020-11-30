Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $373,500.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

