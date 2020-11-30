Insider Selling: United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Sells $266,850.20 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UAL opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.