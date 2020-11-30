Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $982,912.16 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Christopher Lewis sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $982,912.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

