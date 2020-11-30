Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Sells $153,690.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TDC opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Teradata by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.