Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells $5,477,804.88 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sysco stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 187.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 369.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

