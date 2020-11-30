Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells $29,839,739.04 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sysco stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

