Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Sells $287,469.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

