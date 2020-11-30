Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $2,389,711.38 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,122,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,097,562.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,442,587.03.

On Monday, November 23rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $6,865,638.00.

On Friday, November 20th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 131,320 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $7,485,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,529 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,877,959.29.

On Tuesday, November 10th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $86,656.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $6,040,863.72.

On Thursday, November 5th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08.

On Friday, October 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $3,661,417.28.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $60.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

