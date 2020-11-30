Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells 10,851 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $543,201.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,276,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SCI opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

