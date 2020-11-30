Insider Selling: ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Director Sells C$91,000.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054,053 shares in the company, valued at C$3,689,188.23.

Alvaro Pombo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$91,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Alvaro Pombo sold 380,000 shares of ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$304,000.00.

Shares of PFM opened at C$0.89 on Monday. ProntoForms Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and a PE ratio of -80.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

About ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

