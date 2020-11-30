Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $1,997,686.60 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $71.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

