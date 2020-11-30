Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $78,040.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,087,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXS opened at $76.80 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

