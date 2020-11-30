Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Sells 89,890 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $6,757,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00.

PLNT opened at $72.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.05, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

