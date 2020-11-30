Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,736 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total transaction of $1,530,103.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,536,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,040,076.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MORN opened at $199.40 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $215.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.28.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
