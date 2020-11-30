Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,736 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total transaction of $1,530,103.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,536,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,040,076.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $199.40 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $215.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.28.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,187,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 97.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 459.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

