Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $892,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,564,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,234,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $685,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $609,182.75.

On Friday, October 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $828,670.92.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,411,353.90.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $127.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Moderna by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,923,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

