Insider Selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) COO Sells $558,168.96 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $558,168.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,609.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VAC opened at $130.93 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.