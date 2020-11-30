Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,833 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.