Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Director Sells $557,466.00 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 51.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 632,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $9,526,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Korn Ferry by 400.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.