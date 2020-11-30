Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Sells $261,865.11 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.