Insider Selling: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) SVP Sells $311,120.00 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,324.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,803,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after buying an additional 489,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,109,000 after buying an additional 69,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

