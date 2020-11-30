Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Sells $332,675.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $332,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPI opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

