Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells $631,485.50 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,018,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36.
- On Friday, October 23rd, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $183,183.60.
FSLY opened at $84.30 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after purchasing an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.
