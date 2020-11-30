Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells $631,485.50 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,018,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36.

On Friday, October 23rd, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29.

On Thursday, September 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $183,183.60.

FSLY opened at $84.30 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after purchasing an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

